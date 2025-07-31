Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) The crime branch busted a flesh trade racket operated from a hotel in Dahisar and rescued three women, including a minor girl, a Mumbai Police official said on Thursday.

Police arrested two female pimps after raiding the hotel on Wednesday.

The rescued women were sent to a shelter house, the official said.

The arrested women were booked under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he said.

