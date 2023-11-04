Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) A delegation led by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Saturday met chief commissioner for gurdwara elections Justice (retired) S S Saron, demanding simplification of the process of voter registration for the SGPC general elections.

The seven-member delegation also requested that more time allotted for registration of voters.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said a meeting was held with Saron regarding the difficulties faced by Sikhs in the voter registration process.

It was brought to his attention that it is mandatory for a prospective voter to attach a photocopy of the identity card along with the voter form, Dhami said in a statement.

"Many villages do not have the facility of photostat. Apart from this, each person is being asked to personally visit and submit the form to register as an SGPC voter, which is a difficult task for working residents," he said.

To simplify the process, the delegation requested the chief commissioner to approve writing only Aadhaar or voter ID number in the form instead of attaching a photocopy of the identity document along with the voter form and approving the submission of the voter forms in bulk.

Dhami also said the time given for registering voters from October 21 to November 15 was very short and a demand was raised to increase the time limit.

It was also demanded that special camps be organised at the booth level to register SGPC voters.

He said the SGPC is the representative body of the Sikh community and demands have been raised to ensure the maximum number of Sikhs register as voters.

