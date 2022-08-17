New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Shipment of wearable devices more than doubled to 23.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 year-on-year, International Data Corporation's India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker report said on Wednesday.

Around 11 million units of wearable were shipped in India in the same period a year ago.

The shipments increased by 65.8 per cent in the first half of 2022 to 38 million units on account of new launches, discounts and marketing, the report said.

"23.9 million wearable devices were shipped in April-June, growing by 113 per cent year-over-year (YoY). 38 million units were shipped in January-June growing at 65.8 per cent YoY, supported by new launches, discounts, and marketing. Affordability remains a key growth lever," the report said.

Boat led the market with 34.3 per cent share. It was followed by Noise with 11.5 per cent share and OnePlus with 8.7 per cent share in the overall wearable category.

The average selling price of wearables declined by 7.2 per cent year-on-yea (YoY) in the second quarter of 2022.

"Brands continue to compete on lowering the price points which ensured a healthy growth in the first half of 2022. In addition to the affordability, the features earlier available at mid/high price points such as bluetooth calling, bigger screen sizes, and Amoled displays are getting introduced at lower price points. This is attracting both first-time users and upgraders," IDC India research manager for client devices Upasana Joshi said.

Watch-based wearables continue to be the fastest-growing category shipping 6.4 million units, thereby recording a 298.4 per cent YoY growth.

Basic watches continue to dominate with 95.2 per cent share growing by 306.4 per cent annually in the April-June 2022 quarter.

Wrist bands declined by 63 per cent YoY as weaker demand continues to restrict its growth.

Hearables accounted for 72.6 per cent of the overall wearables category. Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) now accounts for half of the earwear shipments growing by 187.4 per cent YoY.

"Demand for wearables has moved beyond urban centres by appealing to the aspirational consumers in smaller cities and towns. This has been driven by marketing and pricing efforts by key brands and supported by aggressive e-tailer sales events since the overall category remains online heavy. IDC forecasts record shipments of more than 90 million in 2022," IDC India, South Asia and ANZ Associate Vice President for Devices Research Navkendar Singh said.

