Faridabad, Feb 8 (PTI) A shopkeeper was stabbed to death by two men in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Jharsently village on Wednesday. Inderjeet (33) was at his shop when two villagers -- Nitesh and Mohit -- came there and took him with them, the victim's brother said in his complaint.

Also Read | AP TET Exam 2024: Registration for Teacher Eligibility Test February Examination Begins at aptet.apcfss.in, Know Steps To Apply.

After this they took him on their bike to another shop, they stopped and Inderjeet went to the store to buy cigarettes. But Nitesh and Mohit caught Inderjeet from behind and stabbed Inderjeet on the chest and fled from the spot, he alleged.

After getting information, the victim's family members reached the spot and took him to a hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

Also Read | CTET Exam 2024: Provisional Answer Key and OMR Answer Sheets of Central Teacher Eligibility Test January Examination Released at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Check.

An FIR has been registered against the two accused under section 302 (murder), 34 (common intention), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and the Arms Act at sector 58 police station, they said.

"In the preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that one of the two accused was picked up by the Crime Branch team for questioning in some cases. The two men suspected that Inderjeet had informed police,” said Inspector Anup Kumar, SHO of sector 58 police station.

We are conducting raids to nab the accused, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)