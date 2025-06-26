New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) AI commerce startup ShopOS has raised USD 20 million (about Rs 171.4 crore) in investment from Binny Bansal's 3STATE Ventures.

The Bengaluru-based firm will use the funding to accelerate platform development, scale its Product and Engineering team, and onboard more brand partners, according to a company statement.

The startup is an AI-driven operating system designed for commerce.

"ShopOS is building the commerce stack of the future with AI at its core. The potential for an AI-driven operating system to empower brands, particularly in navigating cross-border commerce and hyper-personalisation, is a lot," Bansal said.

ShopOS has clients in India, Europe, and the UAE..

