Kolkata, May 14 (PTI) Shree Cement on Wednesday reported a 16 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 556 crore for the March quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 662 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations was higher at Rs 5,240 crore in Q4 FY25, up from Rs 5073 crore in the year-ago quarter, while the EBITDA remained steady at Rs 1,381 crore, the company said in a statement.

Total cement and clinker sales volume during the quarter reached 9.84 million tonnes, the company's highest-ever quarterly dispatch. Premium product sales contributed 15.6 per cent of total trade volume, up from 11.9 per cent in Q4 FY24.

“Our focus on premiumisation and cost optimisation has helped us navigate a challenging cost environment. We remain optimistic about cement demand recovery in FY26 and will continue to pursue strategic growth across products and markets,” said managing director Neeraj Akhoury.

During FY25, Shree Cement commissioned two grinding units — one at Etah, Uttar Pradesh (3.0 MTPA), and another at Baloda Bazar, Chhattisgarh (3.4 MTPA) -- taking total cement capacity to 62.8 MTPA.

The company has set a target of crossing 80 MTPA capacity by FY28, with projects in Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Jharkhand underway.

The company also expanded clinker capacity at its Nawalgarh unit from 3.8 to 4.5 MTPA in the quarter. A final dividend of Rs 60 per share has been recommended for FY25.

In FY26, cement demand is expected to grow by 6.5–7.5 per cent, driven by infrastructure, rural recovery, and real estate, the company said.

