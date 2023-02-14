New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Realty firm Shriram Properties Ltd on Tuesday reported a 69 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 22.36 crore in the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 13.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 222 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 130.12 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Net profit stood at Rs 50.74 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from a net loss of Rs 55 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 642.9 crore during the April-December period of this fiscal from Rs 281.28 crore a year ago.

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties is one of the leading real estate firm in the country.

