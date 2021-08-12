New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Signify Innovations India, formerly known as Philips Lighting India, has expanded its EcoLink portfolio by introducing an air purifier with UV-C technology under the brand.

EcoLink, which was launched in 2019 by Signify, to cater to the value-conscious segment, expects it to be a Rs 500-crore brand by 2023, a top company official said.

According to Signify, its air purifier is designed to purify and disinfect air at the same time and is equipped with a HEPA filter and UV-C lamps, a statement said.

"The progress with the brand (EcoLink), which we have made is pretty good. In the first year, it was at Rs 100 crore and we have the ambition to make it Rs 500 crore and we are pretty much in line to reach that number by 2023," Signify Innovations – South Asia CEO and Managing Director Sumit Joshi told PTI.

Earlier this year, Signify had entered into the fan segment with the EcoLink brand.

''The company has now grown its footprint in the electrical goods segment by launching its air purifier in the country," said Signify Innovations.

Signify has been at the forefront of UV technology for more than 35 years and has a track record in developing UV-C disinfection solutions. UV-C breaks down the DNA or RNA of microorganisms including viruses and bacteria, rendering them harmless.

"We have leveraged our 35 years of expertise in UV technology to develop this device that addresses the growing need for air purification and disinfection in a world that is still reeling under the pressure of COVID-19," Joshi said.

