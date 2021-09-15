Gangtok, Sep 14 (PTI) Sikkim reported 46 coronavirus positive cases and one more fatality in the past 24 hours, according to a health department bulletin on Tuesday.

East Sikkim registered 22 positive cases, followed by 12 in South Sikkim, 11 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim, it said.

Sikkim has 777 active cases, while 299 others have migrated from the state and 29242 persons have recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 caseload in Sikkim has gone up to 30696, the bulletin said.

The state's Covid-19 toll stood at 378 as one more fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, it said.

As per the district-wise break up, East Sikkim has logged the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases at 17023, followed hy 6846 in South Sikkim, 5879 in West Sikkim and 649 in North Sikkim.

The state tested 695 samples taking the total number of tests done so far to 239992, the bulletin said adding its COVID-19 positivity rate and recovery rate are 6.6 per cent and 96.2 per cent respectively.

