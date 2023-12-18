New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Silver prices on Monday declined Rs 173 to Rs 74,352 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery fell by Rs 173 or 0.23 per cent to Rs 74,352 per kg in a business turnover of 13,659 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.05 per cent higher at USD 24.17 per ounce in New York.

