New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Silver futures on Friday dropped by Rs 885 to Rs 65,798 per kg as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for the March delivery tumbled by Rs 885, or 1.33 per cent, to Rs 65,798 per kg in a business turnover of 12,006 lots.

Silver traded lower by 1.36 per cent at USD 25.45 per ounce in New York.

