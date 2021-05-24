Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) EV maker Simple Energy on Monday announced the appointment of Raghunath Subramanian to its board ahead of the launch of its maiden vehicle model in August this year.

In his role as the board member and an investor, Subramanian will provide his expertise in the strategic decision process of the company, Simple Energy said in a statement.

Simple Energy founder and CEO Suhas Rajkumar said, "We cordially welcome Subramanian on board. Addition to the board is imperative at this hour as we are in the crucial phase before the launch. He will certainly help in scaling up the company's operations with the amount of expertise and the experience they carry."

Subramanian, who is also the board member and non-executive chairman of the India unit of the Romanian Software company UiPath, has invested an undisclosed amount in Simple Energy along with joining its board, Rajkumar said.

Besides being a founding management member of the Roamnian firm, he has also served as its India president and CEO, the company said.

It added that he was one of the first few executives to join UiPath globally.

Subramianian has also been active in the start-up ecosystem, investing in more than the right deep-tech and high-growth start-ups, it said.

Earlier this month, the Bengaluru-based EV start-up it will launch its first flagship electric scooter on August 15 this year, even as it scouts for funding.

The flagship e-scooter will have a 4.8-kilowatt-hour (kWh) lithium-ion battery with a claimed range of 240 km in 'eco mode' and top speed of 100 kmph. It will be priced at Rs 1.10 lakh-Rs 1.20 lakh, the company said.

The company had said it is looking to raise USD 15 million (more than Rs 100 crore) in a pre-Series-A funding round in the third quarter of 2021. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)