New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Power Minister R K Singh on Thursday asked senior government officials to focus on the storage of surplus energy in the country.

"R K Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, chaired a virtual meeting today (Thursday) with senior officials from central government, central PSUs, renewable energy developers, PSP developers and battery manufacturers for discussion on the 'Report on comprehensive Policy Framework for promotion of Energy Storage in the Power Sector'," the power ministry said in a statement.

The minister emphasised that the objective should be to ensure that no energy is lost. "For that, we need to be in a position to store all the energy, which is going to be surplus at any point of time."

Singh stated that some storage needs to be added with the generation to ensure round-the-clock renewable energy.

He further directed to prepare separate guidelines on the treatment of energy storage and resource adequacy.

To meet the target of 500 gigawatt (GW) renewable energy by 2030, the minister directed to work out the requirement of storage capacity year-wise in keeping with the upcoming addition of solar and wind projects.

Regarding ancillary services, Singh emphasised on the need to have adequate energy reserves, which can be utilised at a moment's notice to support the power system and grid operations.

The minister directed all hydro CPSUs and private industries to survey and identify pump hydro sites in the vicinity of existing hydroelectric projects (HEPs).

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Power Krishan Pal Gurjar. Power secretary, MNRE secretary, and additional secretary (hydro), among others, were also present. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)