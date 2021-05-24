Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Global biogas company Sistema.bio on Monday announced a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh that will cover the initial treatment cost for all its customers as well as employees affected by COVID-19.

Sistema.bio works with smallholder and marginal farmers in 13 states and 26 districts with major hubs in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Assam, according to a statement.

This assistance, which also includes Sistema.bio's on-roll as well as contractual employees, will cover the expenses of the patient and their immediate family members related to RT/PCR tests, doctor's consultation, medication, and instruments prescribed such as thermometer and oximeter.

Sistema.bio India Country Director Piyush Sohani said, "As we work with smallholder farmers across the country, we understand the plight that they are facing due to the pandemic. We announced this financial assistance as we want all our customers to avail medical facilities and not take the second wave of COVID-19 for granted."

He added that while the company is in touch with all its customers, it will also use its partners and dealers to ensure that each customer is aware that Sistema.bio is looking out for them.

The UK-based charity Shell Foundation, Sistema.bio's partner, is also supporting the social enterprise by providing telemedicine facilities for its on-ground staff through DocOnline. The platform offers telephone-based support to connect doctors with individuals in areas without access to smartphones. HRS hrs

