Ghaziabad, May 27 (PTI) Ghaziabad police on Tuesday said they have arrested six men for their alleged involvement in the killing of a Noida police constable during a raid in Nahal village under Masuri police station limits.

The constable, part of a team from Gautam Buddh Nagar's Phase-III police station, was shot dead while attempting to arrest a wanted criminal on Sunday night.

The incident occurred when the Noida police team, in plain clothes and without informing local authorities, reached Nahal village to arrest Qadir, a history-sheeter wanted in 25 criminal cases registered in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, and Muzaffarnagar, said DCP Rural Surendra Nath Tiwari.

As the police team was taking Qadir into custody, his associates, hiding near a panchayat bhavan, launched a violent assault. The people opened fire, pelted stones, and attacked the police team with sharp weapons.

Constable Saurabh Kumar Deshwal, 28, was shot in the head during the attack. He was rushed to Yashoda Hospital but declared dead on arrival. A 2016-batch officer, Deshwal hailed from Shamli and was posted at Phase-III police station in Noida.

Four sub-inspectors — Sachin Rathi, Udit Singh, Sumit, and Nikhil — were also injured in the assault.

On Monday evening, two of the accused — Nanhu and Abdul Salam, both residents of Nahal — were arrested after an encounter near the Delhi-Meerut Expressway underpass. Both suffered injuries in the exchange of fire and were admitted to the hospital, police said.

Police later confirmed that all six accused — Qadir, Abdul Salam, Nanhu, Mushahid, Abdul Khalik, and Mursaleem, all in their 30s — had confessed to their involvement in the attack and the killing of Constable Deshwal. A large cache of weapons was recovered from them, the officials said.

