Bengaluru, Sep 14 (PTI) The State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) in Karnataka on Tuesday approved adding six more combinations in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the upgradation programme of 150 ITIs of the state, which is being done in collaboration with the Tatas.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by the Minister for Higher Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

The decision, which has been taken in view of the emerging trends in the global scenario, will apply to all the 150 ITIs and the approval will facilitate admission to the new combinations from the current year itself, Narayan's office said in a statement.

It also said that these new combinations include Battery Electric Vehicle, Basics of Design and Virtual Verification, Advance Manufacturing, Artisan Using Advanced Tools, Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacture, Manufacturing Process Control Automation.

The final approval for the new combinations needs to be given by National Council for Vocational Education Training (NCVET) and to facilitate this, the curriculum has been submitted for Director-General of Training (DGT), New Delhi. Now, SCVT has granted approval subject to the condition of getting NCVET approval, the statement read.

The committee meeting also approved 23 short time certified courses of three months, Narayan said in the statement.

