Hyderabad, Feb 22 (PTI): Six vehicles engaged in construction of a bridge were set on fire allegedly by some suspected Maoists in Bhadradri Kothagudem district bordering Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | Realme V25 With Triple Rear Cameras Teased Online, Launch Soon.

The incident happened in Dummugudem mandal and the police was informed about the incident by some locals, a senior police official said adding they were verifying into the matter.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price & Offers Revealed Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

According to the locals at least six vehicles meant for construction work of a bridge were set ablaze by the armed Maoists and militia members at around 4.30 PM, who also took away their three tractors besides snatched their cell phones, the official said.

Further probe is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)