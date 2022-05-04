New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) State-run SJVN Ltd on Wednesday awarded the contract to build a 1,000 MW solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, to Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.

Nand Lal Sharma, the Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN, in a statement said that SJVN issued LOA (Letter of Award) for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of 1,000 MW solar project in Bikaner to Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.

Also Read | Moto E32 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in Europe.

This is India's biggest solar EPC contract that has been awarded till date, Sharma said.

According to the statement the composite cost for the construction & development of the project is Rs 5,491.89 crore.

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Ultra, OnePlus 10 Likely To Debut Soon: Report.

The project will generate 2,454.55 MU (million units) electricity in 1st year and approximately 56,838.32 MU over a period of 25 years.

The commissioning of this project is expected to reduce approximately 27,85,077 tonnes of carbon emission in 25 years. The project will be commissioned by May 2024.

Sharma said, "This project further consolidates our commitment towards achieving Government of India's target of 500 GW non-fossil energy capacity and reduction of total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030. The recent securing of new solar projects is also paving the way for achieving SJVN's Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW by 2040."

Sharma further stated that the scope of this EPC Contract includes end to end delivery of the commissioned solar plant to SJVN including arrangement of land on outright purchase basis, power evacuation system up to the ISTS (inter state transmission system) Sub Station and Operation and Maintenance of the Solar PV Plant for three years.

The 1,000 MW solar power project was secured by SJVN through competitive bidding process under CPSE Scheme (central public sector enterprise) of Government of India.

The SJVN is adding significant capacities to its portfolio. Presently, SJVN has a portfolio of around 31,000 MW. Besides generating power through hydro, thermal, wind and solar, the SJVN has also diversified & ventured into power transmission and power trading.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)