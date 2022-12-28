New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Power producer SJVN on Wednesday said its chairman and managing director Nand Lal Sharma called on Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal in Kathmandu.

Sharma apprised Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda" of the progress of various projects undertaken by company in the neighbouring nation, SJVN said in a statement.

Also Read | Budget 2023-24: Income Tax Exemption Limit Likely To Be Enhanced to Rs 5 Lakh.

Prachanda was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal on Monday for a third time.

SJVN said Sharma is on an official visit to Nepal to review the execution of 900 MW Arun-3,669 MW Lower Arun & 490 MW Arun-4 Hydro Projects.

Also Read | Indian Railways Data Hacked, Information of Around Three Crore Travellers Being Sold on Dark Web: Reports.

"The CMD has apprised the Prime Minister (of Nepal) about the progress of under construction 900 MW Arun 3 Hydro Electric Project and 217 km long associated transmission system. He also briefed about the progress made in clearances of 669 MW Lower Arun and 490 MW Arun 4 Hydro Projects also being developed by SJVN in Arun valley," the Shimla-headquartered hydro power producer said.

SJVN is targeting to commission the Arun-3 project ahead of schedule and also commence the construction of lower Arun hydro project as soon as requisite approvals are in place, Sharma informed the Nepal PM.

As per the statement, the CMD emphasised on the benefits of one basin one developer approach in speedy and economically viable execution of the projects and in overall socio-economic development of the region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)