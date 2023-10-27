New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) State-owned SJVN Ltd on Friday said its green energy arm has inked an initial pact with Norwegian firm Ocean Sun for a membrane-based floating solar pilot project in India.

"Under the aegis of India-Norway Task Force for Energy, SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN Limited today inked an MoU with Ocean Sun, Norway for collaboration in the field of new technologies in green and clean energy sector," a BSE filing said.

As per the MoU, SGEL shall develop and finance a pilot membrane-based floating solar project (about 2 MW) at a suitable location in India.

For this project, patented technological support shall be provided by Ocean Sun.

This MoU shall pave way for technology transfer and cooperation amongst the two countries, it added.

Once this pilot project succeeds, the two companies can look forward for expanding this technology on a large scale along the vast coast line in the southern part of India.

SJVN has aligned its shared vision with that of the Indian government's target of achieving 50 per cent energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

