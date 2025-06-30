New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL) has begun commercial electricity supply of an additional 100.02 MW from its 1,000 MW solar power project at Bikaner in Rajasthan from Monday.

The project has achieved total commercial operation date (COD, or commercially supplying) 501.02 MW out of total 1,000 MW, SJVN said in an exchange filing on Monday.

"Wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited has achieved commercial operation of 100.25 MW part capacity out of 1000 MW for Bikaner Solar Power Project on 30/06/2025," SJVN said.

The remaining capacity is expected to be commissioned soon.

