New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Tuesday launched a two-day COVID-19 vaccination drive for its employees, and their dependents.

The drive has been organised at its corporate headquarters in Shimla on April 20 and 21, 2021, the company said in a statement.

In the drive, SJVN Ltd said that besides employees and their dependents, security personnel and personnel deputed by contractors are also being administered COVID-19 vaccines.

"During the drive, SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma was administered with second dosage of COVID-19 vaccine today. Along with him, around 150 persons received their first/second dosage of vaccine," it said.

In SJVN, more than 75 per cent of the employees are in the age bracket of above 45 years and have already received at least first dose of vaccine.

In a statement, Sharma said the country is witnessing another resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a proactive step, in this context, after taking up with concerned state authorities, vaccination drives for employees and their family members are being carried out in corporate headquarters and various projects.

Eligible individuals must register themselves for vaccination and show up for the same when their turn comes, he said.

SJVN Ltd is a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

The company has presence in various sectors of energy generation which includes hydro, wind, solar and thermal. It also has a presence in the field of energy transmission. hrs hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)