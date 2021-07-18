New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Amazon India on Sunday said over 100 small and medium Businesses (SMBs) including startups, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers are launching more than 2,400 new products across various categories for Prime Day.

Amazon will host its flagship sale event, Prime Day in India on July 26-27.

"...over 100 SMBs including startups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers are launching more than 2,400 new products across categories like home and kitchen, fashion, beauty, jewellery, stationery, lawn and garden, grocery, and electronics," a statement said.

Over 75,000 'Local Shops on Amazon' sellers from more than 450 cities will make their Prime Day debut in India, it added.

"In continuation of our efforts to empower small businesses to bounce back, we are dedicating this Prime Day to SMBs including more than 75,000 local neighbourhood offline shops on Amazon who will make their Prime Day debut," Amazon India Director (MSME and Selling Partner Experience) Pranav Bhasin said.

Customers will also be able to enjoy the widest selection on offer while also supporting over a million artisans and weavers from Karigar, lakhs of women entrepreneurs from Saheli, and thousands of start-ups and brands from Launchpad to bounce back and accelerate their growth, he added.

"Each Prime Day, we see sellers launching new products for customers...With high customer interest in the event, we look forward to their success, helping bolster their business as they gradually emerge from the pandemic disruption," he said.

Amazon India had recently announced expansion of its fulfilment network in the country with the launch of 11 new warehouses and expansion of nine existing facilities to ramp up storage capacity ahead of the upcoming festive season and the Prime Day sale.

These fulfilment centres (FCs) are located across states such as Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, Assam, Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)