Mangaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here detected gold that was being smuggled by a passenger who arrived from Dubai.

Acting on a definite tip off that a man of Kasaragod origin was smuggling gold on Air India Express flight that arrived from Dubai, the officials subjected him to checking and found 179 gm in paste form worth Rs 11.16 lakh, a customs release here said on Thursday.

The gold in paste form was hidden in bed sheets, pillow covers and Horlicks bottle.

