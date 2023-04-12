New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) State-owned Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd (SECI) has got the status of Miniratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE).

A communication to this effect has been issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, a ministry statement said on Wednesday.

The SECI has been accorded the status of Miniratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) on Monday, 10th April, 2023, it stated.

Incorporated in the year 2011, SECI is the primary implementing agency for renewable energy schemes/projects of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy towards fulfilment of India's international commitments.

Till date, SECI has awarded Renewable Energy (RE) project capacities of over 56 GW.

SECI is also active in setting up of projects through its own investments as well as for other public sector entities as Project Management Consultant (PMC).

SECI enjoys highest credit rating of AAA by domestic rating agency ICRA.

Suman Sharma, Managing Director, SECI, said that SECI has achieved this feat in a short period of time owing to its consistent performance, speed and flexibility in operations.

"SECI has played a central role in the rapid increase of RE generation capacity in the country and has contributed towards the nation's climate commitments, carbon emission reduction strategies and sustainable energy transition."

She has further reaffirmed SECI's commitment towards achieving the honourable prime minister's 'Panchamrita' targets and to be an integral part in achieving the 500 GW of non-fossil fuel based capacity by 2030.

