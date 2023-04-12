Mumbai, April 12: On Wednesday, The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) released their latest report on the financial status of all Chief Ministers across 28 states and two Union Territories in India. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tops the list of the richest chief ministers of state governments with total assets of Rs 510 crore, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu is on the second rank with total assets of Rs. 163 crores. On the third, comes Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. CM Patnaik has movable and immovable assets of Rs 63 crore.

Out of 30 Chief Ministers, 28 states, and 2 union territories, 29 are crorepatis with assets of more than Rs 1 crore. The only chief minister with assets less than Rs 1 crore is Mamata Banerjee. The West Bengal CM has reported her assets to be Rs. 15 lakh. Scroll down to take a closer look at the richest and the poorest Chief Ministers in India.

Richest Chief Ministers:

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy: The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has declared wealth of Rs. 510 crores. The 46-year-old leader is the chief of YSRCP. Pema Khandu: BJP leader and Arunachal Pradesh CM Khandu has total assets of over Rs. 163 crores. As per the ADR data, Khandu reported zero liabilities in his election affidavit. Naveen Patnaik: Biju Janata Dal head has a total net asset of Rs. 63 crores. Odisha CM has liabilities of Rs. 15 lakh. Neiphiu Rio: Nagaland CM has a cumulative net worth of Rs. 46 crores. N. Rangasamy: Chief Minister of Puducherry, a Union Territory, Rangasamy has a net asset of over Rs. 38 crores. The 70-year-old leader is a graduate professional. K. Chandrashekar Rao: Telangana Chief Minister has total assets of over Rs. 23 crores with Rs. 8 crores listed as liabilities. Bhupesh Baghel: The Congress veteran has declared total assets to be Rs. 23 crores. Himanta Biswa Sarma: Assam Chief Minister ranks eighth in the list of Richest CMs in India with net assets of over Rs. 17 crores. Conrad Sangma: NPP leader has declared his assets of Rs. 14 crores. Manik Saha: Tripura CM has reported his net assets to be over Rs. 13 crores. A postgraduate, the 70-year-old leader is a professor at Tripura Medical College as a dental surgeon.

The ADR report also shed light on some other interesting information. For example, Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most educated chief minister in this country and eight CMs own firearms. Apart from this, Telangana’s K. Chandrashekar Rao, or KCR, has the most criminal cases. Two of his southern counterparts — Tamil Nadu’s M.K. Stalin and Andhra Pradesh’s Jagan — follow him at 47 and 38 cases.

