Coimbatore, Feb 4 (PTI): To prevent accidents involving elephants crossing or walking on railway tracks, solar-powered lights are being installed to improve the visibility of locomotive pilots too.

Also Read | Vivo T1 5G Price in India & Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch.

The lights are being fixed by Southern Railway in 25 identified locations between Walayar in Kerala and Ettimadai in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu where large herds of elephants cross or walk on the tracks, an official press release said.

Also Read | OnePlus Y1S, OnePlus Y1S Edge Smart TVs To Be Launched in India Soon: Report.

About 20 elephant were killed by trains in the last two decades, mostly at night.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)