Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said all stakeholders have to work together to provide smooth port services to achieve the export target of nearly Rs 3 lakh crore by 2022.

Also Read | OnePlus 9 RT China Launch Reportedly Teased on Weibo By CEO Pete Lau.

The Union minister is on a two-day visit to West Bengal for the inauguration of several projects worth Rs 354 crore at Kolkata Dock and Haldia Dock.

Also Read | OJEE Result 2021 for B CAT Course Released Today, Candidates Can Download Their Rank Cards Online at ojee.nic.in.

“Port plays a crucial role in exports and we have to achieve the export target this fiscal,” Sonowal said at a meeting with stakeholders.

Seeking their suggestions to improve the port, the former Assam chief minister said, the government will provide all support for the purpose.

Kolkata Port is crucial for connecting neighbouring countries and the Northeast through National Waterways 1 and 2 and a lot of efforts are being taken to develop these routes under Inland Waterways.

The minister inaugurated several projects at Kolkata Dock and he will be visiting Haldia in Purba Medinipur district on Friday to inaugurate other projects.

To improve the draft of the port, the government is extending a support of Rs 1,000 crore for a seven-year period for dredging, he said.

The Kolkata Port also introduced contactless delivery and app-based cargo delivery system for ease of doing business during the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)