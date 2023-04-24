New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday inaugurated the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC) at IIT-M, Chennai, an official statement said.

Built with an investment of Rs 77 crore, NTCPWC at IIT-Madras will act as the R&D centre to create solutions towards enabling the marine sector in India.

This centre will ensure advancement in the field of maritime technology, as well as modernisation and upgradation possibilities in ports, it added.

NTCPWC has world-class capabilities for undertaking the 2D & 3D investigations of research and consultancy nature for the port, coastal, and waterways sector across all disciplines.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister said the role of the marine sector is supreme in nation building.

The minister also assured that this facility would be expanded to include more world-class lab facilities and innovation hubs to support maritime startups.

As per the statement, this technology centre will also reduce the cost of research drastically and result in cost and time savings for work in the port and maritime sector.

