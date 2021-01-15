New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Soybean prices on Friday went up by Rs 27 to Rs 4,690 per quintal in futures market as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for January delivery rose by Rs 27, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 4,690 per quintal with an open interest of 16,670 lots.

Likewise, Soybean for February delivery went up by Rs 11, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 4,670 per quintal with an open interest of 2,06,255 lots.

Marketmen said raising of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to rise in soybean prices.

