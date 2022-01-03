Puducherry Jan 3 (PTI): Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam said here on Monday that a special drive to recruit 1,000 police personnel in various categories would be launched soon.

Talking to reporters after handing over orders for promoting police personnel under various categories, Namassivayam said the special drive would be completed by this year-end.

He said that following the intensive operation to curb ganja-peddlers in the Union Territory, 160 people were arrested and 65 kg ganja seized.

He said the police stations at Reddiarpalayam and Lawspet would be ready soon to ensure that the police stations have necessary infrastructure.

