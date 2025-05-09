New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) SpiceJet, which is reviving its operations, on Friday said it has re-inducted a Boeing 737 NG aircraft that was grounded earlier.

Currently, the airline has an operational fleet of around 25 aircraft, including a few taken on wet lease.

In a regulatory filing, the budget carrier said it has ungrounded and re-inducted one additional Boeing 737 NG aircraft (VT-SGV) into its operational fleet from Friday.

The carrier also said the induction of the plane is in accordance with the ongoing and structured recovery plan focused on returning our grounded aircraft to active service.

"This development represents continued progress in our efforts to enhance our operational capabilities and strengthen our network," it added.

