Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) Domestic no-frills carrier SpiceJet said on Wednesday said it has signed and concluded the settlement and consent terms with Credit Suisse in a pending dispute with the latter.

The settlement and consent terms, executed on May 23, have also been filed before the Supreme Court for final orders, the airline said in a statement.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely Over Isolated Places of Kerala; Thunderstorms to Brew Over Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka.

The settlement involves payment of a certain amount upfront and the balance amount over a mutually agreed timeline, SpiceJet said without giving specific details.

The airline said it had already provided a bank guarantee of USD 5 million under the direction of the Madras High Court in the matter and there is no adverse financial liability on the company.

Also Read | Apple Launches Pride Edition Bands for Apple Watch, Check Price & Other Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)