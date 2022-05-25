Rain is expected in the states of Northwest India and East India for the next two days. In states like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with heavy rain, there is a possibility of thunderstorms. According to the Meteorological Department, today's minimum temperature in the national capital Delhi may remain 20 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature may remain 37 degree Celsius. At the same time, for the next several days, the sky will remain cloudy during the day and there will be relief from heat and heat.

It is known that for the last two days, there has been heavy rain in the capital and its surrounding areas. Talking about Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the minimum temperature here is expected to be 30 °C and the maximum temperature is 41 °C. It may rain in many districts today. Delhi Rains: Eight Injured After Houses Collapse Following Heavy Rain and Storm in National Capital

A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Jammu and its neighbourhood while an induced cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan and its neighbourhood with a trough running from this cyclonic circulation to the northeast Arabian Sea. Further, a cyclonic circulation lies over north Jharkhand and its neighbouring sea. The combined influence of these systems is likely to result in the weather occurrences like Isolated rainfall activity over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Weather Forecast: No Respite From Heatwave in Northwest India For Next Two Days, More Rain Likely in Parts of Tamil Nadu And Kerala

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim during the next two days, and over Northeast India during the next four days.

Isolated heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya on Friday and Saturday. Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms with lightning with heavy rainfall over Kerala and Mahe during the next four days.

According to the Meteorological Department, the rain activity in many states for the last two days will start decreasing from today. According to skymetweather, there will be rain at few places in UP, Jharkhand, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. At the same time, there is a possibility of rain in some areas of Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar, Telangana, Goa, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh today. Light rain may occur in many districts of Bihar and Gujarat today.

