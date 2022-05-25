Cupertino (California): Apple on Tuesday released two new Pride Edition bands with dynamic Pride watch faces in support of the global LGBTQ+ community and equality movement. This year's Pride Edition Sport Loop showcases a colour gradient with the word "pride" woven directly into the band. Apple iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro Likely To Feature High-End Front Camera: Report.

Apple said it is also launching a new shot on iPhone pride campaign on Instagram that captures the essence of artists and figures within the global LGBTQ+ community. The Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop are available for Rs 3,900.

Utilising the durable and adjustable Sport Loop design, Apple used a new technique to remove several of the double-layer nylon-woven textile loops on the band to reveal the word "pride" in a cursive style inspired by the original "hello" greeting - displayed on the first Macintosh in 1984.

The colourful threads move as the Digital Crown on Apple Watch is rotated, the display is tapped, or the user's wrist is raised. Apple is also including new App Clip functionality within the band packaging to deliver a simple and convenient way for customers to immediately access the new matching watch face.

