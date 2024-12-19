New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Shares of SpiceJet on Thursday jumped 9 per cent after the firm said aircraft lessor Genesis will acquire a stake worth USD 4 million in the airline as part of settling a more than USD 16 million dispute.

The stock surged 8.97 per cent to close at Rs 61.33 on the BSE. During the day, it soared 10.14 per cent to Rs 61.99.

Also Read | Who Is Phangnon Konyak? Here's All You Need To Know About BJP Rajya Sabha MP From Nagaland Who Accused Rahul Gandhi of Misbehaviour.

For the settlement, the airline will also pay USD 6 million to Genesis.

The budget carrier, which recently raised Rs 3,000 crore amid financial headwinds, has been settling various disputes with lessors and other entities.

Also Read | Who Is the Highest Tax-Paying Celebrity in India? Check Where Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Virat Kohli Stand on List of Top 10 Biggest Celebrity Taxpayers in FY 2024.

Subject to the settlement terms being satisfied, SpiceJet said both parties have agreed to withdraw all ongoing litigations and disputes related to this matter at the appropriate forums.

In a release, the airline said it has reached an amicable settlement with Genesis, resolving their over USD 16 million dispute.

"Under the agreement, SpiceJet will pay Genesis USD 6 million and Genesis will acquire USD 4 million in SpiceJet equity at a price of Rs 100 per share," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)