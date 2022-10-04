Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Regional carrier Star Air on Monday launched its services to Kolhapur from the city airport, according to an official release.

The flight will be operated three times a week.

The services on the new route, which have commenced under the central government's regional air connectivity scheme -- UDAN -- were virtually inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh, it said.

So far 433 new routes have been launched and more than 1 crore passengers have been benefited under this scheme, the release quoted the minister as saying in his address.

Scindia also assured that the expansion of the apron at the Kolhapur airport will be commissioned by next month. The domestic terminal building will be inaugurated in March 2023, he added.

Singh expressed hope that the flight services on the new route will not only create ease of travel but also significantly boost the trade and commerce activities in the regions.

