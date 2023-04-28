New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Star Health and Allied Insurance on Friday reported Rs 102 crore net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The standalone health insurer had booked a loss of Rs 82 in the January-March quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Also Read | Job Openings in India: Hospitality Sector Sees 60% Rise in Job Postings, Delhi-NCR Emerging As Top City for Such Jobs.

The insurer collected gross written premium (GWP) of Rs 4,199 crore in the quarter against Rs 3,689 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

The net premium income increased to Rs 19,426.57 crore compared to Rs 14,289.66 crore.

Also Read | Relief From Irritating Calls! TRAI Introduces New Changes Regarding Spam Calls and SMS From May 1.

For the entire 2022-23, profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 619 crore against a loss of Rs 1,041 crore in FY22.

"During the year ended March 31, 2023, the company pursuant to the approval received from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has exercised Call Option and redeemed the Subordinated debenture in full on September 6, 2022, and October 29, 2022, amounting to Rs 200 crore and Rs 50 crore, respectively, including interest thereon," the insurer said.

The corresponding debenture redemption reserve amounting to Rs 15 crore has been reversed and credited to the profit and loss account, it added.

The board appointed Anand Roy as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)