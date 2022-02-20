New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Steel minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the coke oven plant of Kudremukh Iron Ore Co Ltd (KIOCL).

Also Read | Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 Posts in South East Central Railway Under Sports Quota at secr.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Details Here.

KIOCL CMD T Saminathan stated that with the suitable patronage and support of Steel Ministry, the mini ratna CPSU is all poised to get back its erstwhile shine and glory by demonstrating its core competency in mining and pelletisation industry in the country.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Wet Spell Over Northeast India; North India Witnesses Rise in Temperature.

"The proposed project is for setting up of 2.0 LTPA Ductile Iron Spun Pipe Plant..& 1.80 LTPA coke oven plant under backward integration projects at blast furnace unit at a capex of Rs 836.90 crore and would take 24 months to complete from the date of placement of order on the main technological package supplier," the steel ministry said in a statement.

The minister would visit Kudremukh facility, Lakya Dam tomorrow for afforestation work carried out by the company.

* * * * * * Coal minister commends CIL for getting award *

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday complimented Coal India Ltd (CIL) for getting the 'Most Dependable Public Sector in India ' award.

Joshi in a tweet said that the award will provide further fillip to the efforts of Coal India (CIL) to become the global leader in the energy sector.

Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve also praised CIL for bagging the coveted award, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The award was conferred on CIL by the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Kolkata in 'Energy Meet & Excellence Awards' function.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)