Coimbatore, Jul 22 (PTI) Storytel, one of the worlds largest subscribed audio book and e-book streaming services which offers more than five lakh titles on a global scale, is now offering 1,000 plus audio stories in Tamil.

Since 2017, Storytel has been the talk of the town and the audiobook app over the past two years has introduced numerous Tamil books penned by leading authors like Kalki, Sandilyan, T Janakiraman, Ashokamitran, Perumal Murugan and more.

Storytel gives the listeners an opportunity to dive into classic and contemporary literature across genres, a release said on Thursday.

Whether you are in the mood for crime, thriller, biography, supernatural fiction or historic literature, Storytel always has something planned for you, it said.

The content is not just enough! Buckle up for the exhilarating journey as the stories are rendered by great voice artists with the right pronunciation and voice modulation.

"Audiobooks are a new form of entertainment companion that you can take along everywhere. The experience becomes better when you listen in your mother tongue.

This is a boon for people who dont have time to read or who do not know to read in Tami,l but always wanted to know Tamil classics.

Mindless chores can be made meaningful with audiobooks.

Whatever be the genre of your choice, Crime, Thriller, Romance, Personal Development, there is something for everyone, anywhere, anytime!

At just Rs 149 per month, you have an entire library of audio books in 10+ Indian Languages," Deepika Arun, Language Manager, Tamil, Storytel said in the release.

One can download the Storytel app available on Google PlayStore and AppStore, the release added.

The illustrious panel of narrators includes actors like Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli of Karnan fame, Raaghav Ranganathan, Nithya Raveendhar, RJ Balaji Venugopal and Saveetha Radhakrishnan, a leading Kollywood dubbing artist.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)