New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Medical device major Stryker on Tuesday said it has commenced operations at its new research and development facility in Gurgaon.

The Stryker's Global Technology Centre (SGTC), which has come up on a 1,50,000-square-foot area, will help accelerate innovation in India and globally. It will further support the company's mission to make healthcare better.

"SGTC strengthens our ability to innovate and develop new products and solutions that help improve and save lives around the world. We are proud that Stryker positively impacts more than 100 million patients' lives each year and the demand for our offerings is growing," Stryker Group President, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, Andy Pierce said in a statement.

With an intense customer focus, the centre is designed to connect with healthcare professionals and develop new technologies to meet their needs, the company said.

Stryker had established its first R&D facility in India more than 15 years ago to provide engineering support to R&D functions in domestic and other emerging markets.

The US-based Stryker is one of the world's leading medical technology companies with presence across various countries.

