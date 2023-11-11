New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) A Class 12 student was allegedly assaulted and his finger chopped off by his senior for talking to a female classmate in Delhi's Dwarka South, police said on Friday.

The accused had studied in the same school and already graduated.

The alleged incident occurred on October 21. The victim was so scared that he did not tell his parents about the assault and had claimed that his finger was chopped off by a motorcycle chain, the police said.

On Friday, he disclosed the incident to his parents, who lodged a complaint with the police. An FIR has been registered in this connection, they added.

The victim told police that the accused met him outside the school and took him to a park. The accused objected to the victim's friendship with a female student in the boy's tuition class and attacked him with a stone.

