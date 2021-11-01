Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee, who was hospitalised in state-run SSKM Hospital with severe breathing problem, underwent angioplasty on Monday and at least two stents were inserted in the blocked arteries in his heart, a government official said.

The condition of the septuagenarian minister is now stable and he is under the observation of a team of doctors at the state-run SSKM Hospital here, he added.

"He is under observation and his condition will be evaluated tomorrow morning," the official said.

Angioplasty is a minimally invasive endovascular procedure used to widen narrowed or blocked arteries or veins, typically to treat arterial atherosclerosis.

Mukherjee has been suffering from high blood sugar, CoPD and other age-related ailments for long and was hospitalised on October 24.

He was earlier admitted to the hospital in May with similar complaints days after he was imprisoned in Presidency Jail after the Calcutta High Court's injunction on his bail plea in the Narada scam.

