Bhubaneswar, Jun 3 (PTI) Western Odisha turned into a hot cauldron on Friday as searing heat and excessive humidity enveloped the state, the Met office said.

The maximum temperature rose by around 1-2 degrees in a few places. Thirteen weather stations saw a temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The hot weather baked Bolangir as the maximum temperature rose to 44.9 degrees in the district headquarters and 45 degrees in Titilagarh, the highest in the state, a bulletin stated.

Boudh recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius, followed by 44.4 in Sambalpur and 44.3 in Subarnapur. The mercury level climbed by three notches above the average to settle at 44.2 in Jharsuguda, while it was 43 in Bhawanipatna and 42.6 in Bargarh.

The temperature in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was 36.8 and 37 degrees Celsius respectively. The relative humidity reached a maximum of 91 per cent in the capital, according to the department.

The weather agency forecasted isolated to scattered rain with thunderstorms in Odisha over the next five days. There will be no significant change in the maximum temperature over the next four-five days, it added.

