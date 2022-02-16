Phulbani, Feb 15 (PTI) A tribal man was killed in Odisha's Kandhamal district by suspected Maoists on the suspicion of being a police informer, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 441 Posts on slprbassam.in; Check Details Here.

Around 10 armed Naxals had allegedly dragged Kapil Majhi out of his house at a village in Belghar block on Monday night. They took the 32-year-old to a nearby place and slit his throat, police said.

Also Read | Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

The villagers found the body lying in a pool of blood in the morning.

The Maoists killed the man suspecting him to be a police informer, Balliguda Sub-divisional Police Officer R Raghavendra Reddy said.

Last week, the ultras, said to be from the Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh division, had set fire to excavators that belonged to a construction firm, which was executing a road project at a village in Phiringia.

Maoist banners and posters have surfaced in several villages during the past fortnight, appealing to people to boycott the panchayat elections which will begin on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)