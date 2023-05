New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon has bagged an order to develop 69.3 MW wind power project from Juniper Green Energy.

The project is located at Surendra Nagar district in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2024, a company statement said.

Also Read | Financial Rule Changes From May 01: From Mutual Fund KYC Rules to Deadline For Higher Pension, Key Changes Coming Into Effect From Today.

"Suzlon Group today announced the second order of the 3 MW product series for the development of a 69.3 MW wind power project for Juniper Green Energy Private Limited," it stated.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the order.

Also Read | Gal Gadot Birthday Special: From Wonder Woman to Gisele Yashar, 5 Best Roles of the Actress That Have Turned into a Major Star.

"We are delighted to announce our first order with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited and our second order for the 3 MW series," JP Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group, said.

Suzlon will install 22 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower of their new product with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each.

This is the first major order for the company's largest turbine rated 3.15 MW, S144-140m from the 3 MW series.

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including, erection and commissioning.

Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

"With over 800 MW of operational solar power capacity, we hope to embark on our wind energy journey with this project and look forward to creating many more landmark projects in the future," Naresh Mansukhani, Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Green Energy said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)