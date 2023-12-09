Chennai, Dec 9 (PTI) Two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motorcycle has rolled out free service support to flood-affected customers in Chennai and neighbouring districts, the company said on Saturday. This is aimed at reducing the financial impact of vehicle repairs faced by affected residents.

The Indian subsidiary of Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corporation said it has activated dealer networks in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to assist customers with free comprehensive checkups. The company would also support customers with free replacement of engine oil, engine oil filter, air filter, fuel filter among others till December end.

"The cyclone Michaung has had a severe impact on the lives and belongings of people as the affected cities got flooded. We have announced a special service campaign under which we are offering a comprehensive check-up apart from substantial support on labour and spare parts depending upon the severity of the impact each vehicle has had to withstand," said company Managing Director Kenichi Umeda.

"We sincerely hope that this initiative would not only reduce the financial impact of vehicle repairs but also speed up the restoration of mobility for our customers at the earliest," he added.

