New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Saturday reported a 27.55 per cent increase in total sales to 86,750 units in September.

The company sold 68,012 units in the same month last year.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Rapes Factory Co-Worker in Ludhiana, Posts Obscene Photo Online; Booked.

Domestic sales were at 72,012 units while exports stood at 14,738 units in September 2022.

"This is the highest ever overall monthly as well as domestic monthly sales figure recorded by the company since its inception in 2006," Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

Also Read | 5G Launch in India: Airtel Announces Launch of 5G Service in 8 Cities, Likely To Cover Entire India by 2024.

This was achieved despite some supply constraints, SMIPL Managing Director Satoshi Uchida said.

"With the festive season approaching in the country, we believe there will be an improvement in the customer sentiment. Moreover, there should also be a gradual streamlining of the supply chain," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)