New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said it has launched the 'Jumpstart 2.0' initiative to support its restaurant partners in the recovery and revival of their business.

The initiative is an extension of the company's Jumpstart package launched in June 2020 which aided over 50,000 restaurants partners in recovery and growth post the impact of COVID-19, Swiggy said in a statement.

As part of the initiative, Swiggy is offering restaurant partners benefits such as -- facilitation of attractive business loans for restaurant partners as part of Capital Assist Programme, bi-weekly payment to enable better cash flows particularly for small-medium restaurants, and enhanced visibility of restaurants for consumers up to 12 kilometers, it added.

Swiggy, Supply-VP, Paul Varghese said, Jumpstart 2.0 has been specifically designed to support "our restaurant partners in their revival stories. Partners opting for growth aids, advertising packages, and offers are witnessing a 10-15 pc jump in orders already.”

