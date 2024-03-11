New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Colour cosmetics brand Swiss Beauty on Monday said it plans to expand its retail footprint and double its exclusive brand outlets across 12 Indian cities by the end of 2024-25.

The brand, which has a network of 25,500 retail touch points across over 550 cities, aims to increase it to 30,000 by expanding into tier 2 and smart cities, Swiss Beauty said in a statement.

The brand is set to double its Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) across 12 Indian cities by March 2024-25 to touch 24. It plans to open an additional 147 beauty-assisted outlets across India and add over 450 touch points in general trade in 2024-25, the statement said.

It is present in cities, including Chandigarh, Udaipur, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Surat, Bengaluru, Bhopal, and Amritsar.

"Since 60 per cent of our revenue comes from offline markets, we are geared up to go stronger on expanding our retail touch points in the next 12 months adding new locations to an already present robust network of over 25,500 touch points and reaching it to 30,000," Swiss Beauty CEO Saahil Nayar said.

Further, he said, "Around 40 per cent of our business comes from tier 2 and smart cities, and we intend to expand our presence in these regions."

Nayar, however, did not disclose the overall business volume or revenue.

